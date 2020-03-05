Coronavirus death toll hits 107 in Iran

Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 3,513 people have been affected by the virus so far, from whom 107 have lost their lives.

Jahanpour said that 591 cases of new infections been detected, adding that since yesterday (Wednesday) 15 infected people have passed away, IRNA reported.

He also said that 739 people have recovered from the coronavirus and been discharged from hospitals.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

Iran prolonged the schools and university closures until the end of the Iranian year (March 21). According to the Iranian law, the schools and universities are off for two weeks in the beginning of the New Year (Noruz). Hence, the educational centers in Iran will reopen on April 4.

Jahanpour said that 23,327 tests have been given in 25 laboratories. The number of coronavirus laboratories will reach 40 by the end of the next week.