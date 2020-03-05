RSS
0402 GMT March 05, 2020

News ID: 266564
Published: 0332 GMT March 05, 2020

Iran's Nazemi nominated for Futsal Best Referee Award

Iran's Nazemi nominated for Futsal Best Referee Award

The FUTSALPLANET website announced the list of nominees, including 'Gelareh Nazemi' from Iran, for the Futsal Referee of the Year Award 2019.

The FUTSALPLANET website today (Thursday) announced the nominations for the top 2019 futsal referees from the AFC, Europe, Asia, Oceania, South American, Central and North American Football Confederations, IRNA reported.

From the Asian Football Confederation, Gelareh Nazemi  from Iran and Hiroyuki Kabayaki  from Japan were selected as candidates for the best referee of the year.

The list includes Juan Jose Cordero Gayardo of Spain, Nikola Yelic of Croatia, Chiara Perona of Italy, Irina Valicanova of Russia, four candidates for the European Football Union.

Egypt's Mohammed Hassan Hassan Ahmed Yousef is the only candidate for the AFC.

Anthony Riley from New Zealand is a candidate for the Oceania Football Confederation.

Dario Javier Santamario of Argentina is a candidate for the South American Football Confederation.

Lance Wahitsma is the only candidate for the Central and North American Football Confederation.

Iranian referee Gelareh Nazemi had been shortlisted with nine other leading referees to receive the best referee award in the world.

   
KeyWords
Futsal Best Referee
Iran
Gelareh Nazemi
nominated
 
