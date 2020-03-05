RSS
0741 GMT March 05, 2020

News ID: 266572
Published: 0540 GMT March 05, 2020

Ronaldinho held in Paraguay over fake passport claims

Ronaldinho held in Paraguay over fake passport claims

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay for allegedly using false documentation to enter the South American country.

Paraguay's ministry of interior confirmed that the 39-year-old football icon, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, was detained along with his brother Roberto on Wednesday night. According to the local media, passports were found in the hotel, bearing the names of Ronaldinho and Roberto with Paraguayan nationality, Presstv Reported.

Twice World Player of the Year Ronaldinho had been stripped of his documentation by Brazil's Superior Court of Justice, after failing to pay an 8.5 million dollar fine in relation to building an illegal fishing trap, which he received back in 2018. Yet he was unveiled as one of the country's ambassadors for tourism in September last year. Ronaldinho was to be heard on Thursday morning at the prosecutor's office. 

 
 
   
