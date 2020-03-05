FA Cup: Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield

City had the upper hand in terms of possession during the first half at Hillsborough, but struggled to convert that into opportunities. At one point, Nicolas Otamendi crashed his header against the crossbar as the 2 teams remained in a deadlock by half-time, Presstv Reported.

Benjamin Mendy also rattled the woodwork after the break, but the visitors finally found the net in the 53rd minute, when keeper Joe Wildsmith failed to keep out Sergio Aguero's low strike.

The Sky Blues continued to dominate, but couldn't add to their tally as they maintained hopes of a cup treble. They won the League Cup on Sunday and beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.