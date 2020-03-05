RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0741 GMT March 05, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266573
Published: 0544 GMT March 05, 2020

FA Cup: Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield

FA Cup: Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield

Defending champions Manchester City have reached the FA Cup quarterfinals after earning a hard-fought 1-0 victory against their second-tier hosts Sheffield Wednesday.

City had the upper hand in terms of possession during the first half at Hillsborough, but struggled to convert that into opportunities. At one point, Nicolas Otamendi crashed his header against the crossbar as the 2 teams remained in a deadlock by half-time, Presstv Reported.

Benjamin Mendy also rattled the woodwork after the break, but the visitors finally found the net in the 53rd minute, when keeper Joe Wildsmith failed to keep out Sergio Aguero's low strike.

The Sky Blues continued to dominate, but couldn't add to their tally as they maintained hopes of a cup treble. They won the League Cup on Sunday and beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

 
 
   
KeyWords
FA Cup
Manchester City
Sheffield
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1893 sec