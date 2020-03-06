UK House of Commons’ leader apologizes over upside-down flag

The building, located opposite the houses of parliament, was opened in 2001 to provide much-needed office space for MPs. At sea, a British flag flown upside down is a distress signal, Presstv Reported.

“I am sorry that this has happened,” Rees-Mogg said. “I am glad it has been brought to the attention of the House authorities.”

The Conservative MP for Witney and West Oxfordshire, Robert Courts, had earlier complained about the matter.

“I would not want to be seen to be too much of a stickler for these things,” Courts said, “but my right honorable friend will no doubt be distressed to note that the Union Jack above Portcullis House has been flying upside down for some time.”

“This could be a mistake,” Courts added, “but could we have a debate in government time as to whether in fact the building is in distress or whether it is the MPs within it are in distress.”

Opposition MPs in the UK suggest that the proper way of referring to the British flag on land is “the Union Flag” and not “the Union Jack,” which they say is how it should be referred to as on sea. They are often seen as pedantic for suggesting so.

Responding to Courts, Rees-Mogg also took a jab at the opposition MPs.

“Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear,” he said. “There is this pedantic but erroneous view that it should be called the Union Flag and it is used by people who are more pedantic than they are wise.”

The floor erupted with laughter.

“I imagine that someone is as we are speaking going to correct this,” a smiling Mr Rees-Mogg said. “I assure you that members of parliament are not in distress.”

Courts raised the issue in parliament as the country prepares for a potential Covid-19 epidemic, which England’s top doctor said this week is looking “likely.”

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the UK has risen from 115 to 163, the Department of Health has said. Over 100,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

“As of 7am on 6 March 2020, 20,338 people have been tested in the UK, of which 20,175 were confirmed negative and 163 were confirmed as positive,” a statement from the department said. “One patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has died.”