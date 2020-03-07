RSS
0735 GMT March 07, 2020

News ID: 266588
Published: 0448 GMT March 07, 2020

Sanders blasts Biden over social security, trade

US Democratic presidential candidate has launched a full-throated attack against Joe Biden, assailing him over his record on trade and Social Security, as the pair faced a slew of crucial nominating contests next week.

Sanders, who was until recently the front-runner in the Democratic party's race to face Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, insisted that the two remained friends despite their differences, Presstv Reported.

"I think it's important for ... the people of America to know the difference in our record. Joe has been around for a while and I've been around for a while. How do we differ? What's our records? Who stood up when the going was tough...?" Sanders said speaking to a rally in downtown Detroit on Friday.

Sanders hit Biden over over his support for the US invasion of Iraq, Social Security cuts and  the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he said had cost millions of American jobs.

"Now, if we are going to defeat [Donald] Trump ... it will be very hard for a candidate who voted for these disastrous trade deals," Sanders told supporters in downtown Detroit.

Sanders noted the former vice president’s record of supporting social security cuts and questioned whether Biden could generate enough energy and enthusiasm to .

But he also called Biden a friend, and said both were in agreement that they would support the other against Trump should the other win the nomination in the Democratic party's race to face Trump.

Biden, for his part, emphasized that the two candidates most important duty was to stop Trump from getting reelected.

"We can't tear this party apart and reelect Trump," he added. "We have to keep our eyes on the ball, in my view."

 
 
   
