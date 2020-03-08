What is coronavirus and how quickly symptoms show?

The new coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading fast. More than 102,000 people are known to be infected, and more than 3,400 deaths have been recorded worldwide.

The bulk of new cases being recorded each day are now outside China, and the virus is spreading at some speed across Europe, telegraph.co.uk reported.

There have been 206 confirmed cases in the UK until Saturday. Two of these patients have died. More than 21,400 people have been tested in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Experts have been warning for years that the world is overdue a major disease outbreak, but there is much that individuals can do to protect themselves and others.

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause disease in animals. Seven, including the new virus, have made the jump to humans, but most just cause common cold-like symptoms.

Two coronaviruses — Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) — are much more severe, having killed more than 1,500 people between them since 2002.

The new virus, officially known as COVID-19, is also more dangerous than the common cold. So far, around 15 to 20 percent of hospital cases have been classed as ‘severe’ and the current death rate varies between 0.7 percent and 3.4 percent depending on the location and, crucially, access to good hospital care.

This is much lower than MERS (30 percent) or SARS (10 percent), but still a significant threat.

Scientists in China believe that COVID-19 has mutated into two strains, one more aggressive than the other, which could make developing a vaccine more complicated.

What are the symptoms of the new coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the main symptoms of the coronavirus usually include:

● A dry cough

● A temperature

● Tiredness

● Shortness of breath (in more severe cases)

Some patients may have "aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea", the WHO added. "These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don't feel unwell".

These symptoms are similar to other respiratory diseases including flu and the common cold.

How quickly do symptoms emerge?

Symptoms are thought to appear between two and 10 days after contracting the virus, but it may be up to 24 days.

Most people (about 80 percent) recover from the disease without needing special treatment. However, around one out of every six people (16 percent) becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.

Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems, lung complaints or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

How to 'self-quarantine' if you think you might have coronavirus?

If you think you may have the virus, you should try to isolate or quarantine yourself.

This means you should:

● Stay at home

● Avoid work, school and other public areas

● Avoid public transport and taxis

● Get friends and family to delivery food, medicines etc rather than going to the shops

● Discourage visitors

How is the new coronavirus spread and how can I protect myself?

Hand hygiene is the first and most important line of defense.

Like cold and flu bugs, the new virus is spread via droplets when a person coughs or sneezes. The droplets land on surfaces and are picked up on the hands of others and spread further. People catch the virus when they touch their infected hands to their mouth, nose or eyes.

It follows that the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself is to keep your hands clean by washing them frequently with soap and water or a hand sanitizing gel.

Also try to avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes with unwashed hands — something we all do unconsciously on average about 15 times an hour.

Other tips include:

● Carry a hand sanitizer with you to make frequent cleaning of your hands easy

● Always wash your hands before you eat or touch your face

● Be especially careful about touching things and then touching your face in busy airports and other public transport systems

● Carry disposable tissues with you, cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and dispose of the tissue carefully (catch it, bin it, kill it)

● Do not share snacks from packets or bowls that others are dipping their fingers into

● Avoid shaking hands or cheek kissing if you suspect viruses are circulating

● Regularly clean not only your hands but also commonly used surfaces and devices you touch or handle

Is it just droplets from the nose and mouth that spread the new virus?

Probably not, but they are by far the most common risk.

The NHS and WHO is advising doctors that the virus is also likely to be contained in other bodily secretions including blood, faces and urine.

Here again, hand and surface hygiene is the key.

How can I protect my family, especially children?

Children are a major vector for the spread of droplet-based viruses because they interact physically so much with each other and are not the best at keeping themselves clean.

The virus appears to impact older people more commonly but children can be infected and they can get severe illness, the government warns.

However, you can greatly lower the risk that children pose of spreading or catching viruses by:

● Explaining to them how germs spread and the importance of good hand and face hygiene

● Keeping household surfaces clean, especially kitchens, bathrooms, door handles and light switches

● Using clean or disposable cloths to wipe surfaces so you don't transfer germs from one surface to another

● Giving everyone their own towel and making sure they know not to share toothbrushes etc.

● Keep your home dry and airy (bugs thrive in musty environments)

What about face masks, do they work?

Paper face masks are not recommended by Public Health England, the NHS or other major health authorities for ordinary citizens, and with good reason.

They are ill-fitting and what protection they might initially provide soon expires. Worse, they quickly become moist inside, providing the perfect environment for germs to thrive in. They also become a hazard for others if carelessly discarded.

An exception to this would be if you were displaying symptoms such as coughing or sneezing — then a mask may help prevent you spreading the virus to others in busy locations.