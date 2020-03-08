Cameroon refugees struggle to cope with life of need in Nigeria

Anna Nga longed to see her children return to the classroom again.

A deadly conflict between Cameroonian government forces and separatist fighters seeking independence for the mainly English-speaking Southwest and Northwest regions has left many schools closed for more than three years, aljazeera.com reported.

In late January, with the threat of further violence looming larger ahead of the February 9 parliamentary and municipal elections, Nga traveled across the border to Nigeria.

"We had to move to save our heads," said the 35-year-old.

Nga now lives with her six children and four other minors related to her in the border village of Ajassor in southeast Nigeria's Cross River state.

Nga did not move alone.

Nearly 8,000 new arrivals – some of whom struggled through dense forests and grasslands bleeding from gunshot wounds – crossed into Nigeria's Cross River and Taraba states before the elections, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

Anglophone crisis

What is commonly known as Cameroon's Anglophone crisis was triggered by demonstrations by lawyers and teachers in 2016 over the rising influence of French in their education and legal systems.

With frustration over alleged political and economic marginalization high, the protesters' action soon morphed into wider demands and resulted in several strikes. Although talk of marginalization is not new, the action by barristers and teachers became a rallying point for Anglophone Cameroonians who had voted to join the majority French Cameroon to form the United Republic of Cameroon in 1961.

The government's military response failed to reduce tensions, as government forces were accused of arbitrarily arrests and extrajudicial killings, among other abuses.

In response, a slew of separatist groups rose to fight back and demand independence.

Inside Cameroon, the UN estimates that the conflict has killed about 3,000 people and displaced more than 679,000 others in the Anglophone regions, which comprise 20 percent of the country's estimated 25 million population.

UNICEF, the UN's children's fund, estimates that more than 855,000 children remain out of school in the Anglophone regions where 80 percent of schools remain closed.

Meanwhile, some 60,000 people have fled to neighboring Nigeria, spread across the states of Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba.

In Ajassor, in a windowless room packed with nearly a dozen children, Nga happily looks on as her children put on bright school uniforms and get ready to head to school.

She pays between 2,000 ($5.4) and 5,500 ($15) naira per child for the local school, which has accepted refugee children alongside their regular students.

But Nga, who is not registered as a refugee because the UNHCR registration process has not started for new arrivals, is worried about her family's future in Nigeria.

"I am paying rent and then school fees for five children," she says, her face contorting. "It is very difficult for me without any work."

About 47.5 percent of refugees seeking asylum in Nigeria live in four settlements built by the UNHCR, while the rest live in about 87 host communities across Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba.

Many Cameroonians who live in host communities have limited access to education, health care, relief items and livelihoods.

In Cross River state, which hosts 69.5 percent of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria, there are three settlements for refugees in the town of Ogoja.

Permanent shelters made of red bricks and topped with corrugated zinc roofing appear everywhere.

Most of the people here used to receive cash-based interventions (CBI) of 7,200 naira ($20) per month from the UNHCR to cover food and basic needs. But refugees who spoke to Al Jazeera said there have been occasional delays in receiving the payments, which have also been reduced to 4,600 naira ($12) since January.

"Before the CBI comes, I have already borrowed money to feed and take care of my baby," said 18-year-old Glory Tiku, adding that her monthly payment is not enough to feed her and her four-month-old baby.

"We usually start paying debts with some of the money whenever it comes."