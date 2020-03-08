Australians scrap over toilet rolls amid coronavirus panic buying

With 74 confirmed cases and three deaths, Australia is far from making the top of the countries worst-affected by the new coronavirus. But thousands of shoppers seem to think otherwise, and it appears their worst fear is finding themselves stuck in the toilet without a square to spare.

Panic-buying increased across Australia this week amid fears that the outbreak will accelerate, leaving families trapped inside their homes with limited supplies, aljazeera.com reported.

On Saturday, inside a Melbourne Woolworths supermarket, canned goods and other food items remained in stock while toilet paper shelves were completely bare, despite the store rationing the number each shopper could buy.

"People are so ridiculous!! It's no worse than flu season yet they're acting like it's the zombie apocalypse," said shopper Karen Ficheroux.

Beginning in February, the Australian Department of Health has steadily increased restrictions on travelers returning from mainland China, Iran and South Korea – the countries worst hit by COVID-19 - with returnees required to "self-isolate" for 14 days and seek medical attention if any symptoms appear.

The same applies to anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person, the department advises on its website.

'It's crazy'

In Sydney's northern suburbs, where cases have been confirmed at a school, a hospital, a care home and a child care centre within a four-kilometer radius, 117 people have been placed in isolation while hundreds of others have been advised to stay at home, avoiding all contact with the outside world.

The new restrictions have fuelled a rush on "essential" supplies.

Back in the Woolworths store, as two employees emerged with a full pallet of toilet rolls, shoppers rushed to grab their pack.

A shop assistant guarding the new stock said, "We've had to limit one pack per family. It's crazy."

Walking proudly with a multi-pack under her arm, one shopper could be overheard on the phone bragging excitedly, "I managed to get toilet paper!"

Other products, such as sugar, rice, nappies and cat litter, while not sold out, were running low.

"We're talking about a virus which is a biological contagion, but what's happening [as a result] is social contagion where you sort of catch what other people are doing," said Jill Klein, Professor of Marketing at Melbourne Business School.

The bulky size of toilet roll packs compared with smaller items like canned goods – coupled with the sensitive nature of being caught without – has fuelled the rush on toilet paper above other more essential items.

"When you're in the grocery store, and you see people with carts full of toilet paper, you think 'I better get some toilet paper'," Klein said.

"And when the shelves are empty, people think 'Oh my gosh, there's no more toilet paper in Australia'."