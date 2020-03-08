Intelligence forces smash terrorist cell in SE Iran

Iran’s intelligence forces managed to identify and smash a terrorist cell affiliated with the “Jaish ul-Adl” terrorist group in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, a local Intelligence Ministry official said on Sunday.

Following complicated intelligence operations across the border, a team affiliated with the terrorist group was identified and smashed by the intelligence forces in the southeastern province on Sunday, the official website of the Intelligence Ministry quoted a local official as saying, Tasnim reported.

Elyas Narouei, the ringleader of the terrorist cell who operated under the alias Zubeir, was killed during a clash between the terrorists and the intelligence forces, the official said.

Narouei was one of the elements that commanded numerous terrorist operations, including an attack on the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in Nikshahr, in which two IRGC forces were killed.

Terrorists, armed bandits, outlaws, and drug dealers regularly attack police forces and border guards in southeastern Iran.