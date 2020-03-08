Manchester festival to screen 13 Iranian short films

The 16th edition of Kinofilm Manchester International Short Film Festival known as Kinofilm Festival in the UK will screen 13 Iranian films.

The films will be screened in two Iranian Cinema Programs, slated for March 24, ifilmtv.com reported.

The festival will run from March 21 to 29.

“There’s crushing bereavement and unwanted pregnancy, marital gas lighting and the pressures of childhood, a desperate man drawn into a dangerous occupation, and a method actress out of her depth, in the first of our selections from Iran,” the festival’s website wrote about part one of the program.

“There’s crime committed and crime to solve, a relationship on the rocks and a vanishing lover, a child filled with anticipation and a child haunted by horror, in our second Iranian selection,” it continued about part two of the program.

‘Cleaner’ by Mohammadreza Mayqani, ‘Hearing Aid’ by Hamid Yousefi, ‘Showan’ by Bijan Zarrin, ‘Azadeh’ by Mir-Abbas Khosravinejad and ‘One Night’ by Aida Alimadad, ‘Serok’ by Zhivar Farajzadeh, ‘Flying Fish’ by Mohammad Torivarian, ‘Dissect’ by Siavash Shahabi, ‘Don’t Forget Today’ by Ahmad Monajjemi, ‘Umbra’ directed by Saeid Ja’farian, ‘Shahrivar’ by Samira Norouz-Nasseri, ‘The Feast of the Goat’ by Saeid Zamanian, ‘She who wasn’t tamed’ by Saleh Kashfi will take part at Manchester festival.

For more than 20 years Kinofilm has been celebrating the talents of emerging and established filmmakers through the Kinofilm Manchester International Short Film Festival showcasing and networking events. This year’s festival will commence on March 21, running for nine days at six different venues across Manchester and Whittington.

Kinofilm has a unique reputation for showcasing the best short films from around the world and is renowned for seeking out diverse, challenging, and groundbreaking new films. The festival maintains a high standard with many European and international award-winning shorts featured in the festival.