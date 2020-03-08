Zarif slams US ‘medical terrorism’ against Iran

WHO hails Iran's efforts to battle coronavirus

Quarter of Italians on lockdown as virus sweeps globe

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the United States “medical terrorism” against the Islamic Republic while the country is fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak which has claimed the lives of nearly 200 Iranians so far.

Zarif in a Twitter post on Saturday lashed out at US President Donald Trump for tightening "illegal" anti-Iran sanctions which are aimed at draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against the coronavirus, named COVID-19.

"@realDonaldTrump is maliciously tightening US' illegal sanctions with aim of draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against #COVID19 – while our citizens are dying from it," Zarif said.

The world can no longer be silent as US #EconomicTerrorism is supplanted by its #MedicalTerrorism.

On Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani rejected as insincere a United States’ offer of help to Iran in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, saying Washington should first lift its sanctions on medical supplies if it really seeks to help the Islamic Republic.

Iran is currently battling one of the world's deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus outside China, where it originated.

New cases in Iran

The head of the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations and Information Center, Kianoush Jahanpour, reported 49 new deaths from the virus and 743 new infected cases in the past 24 hours.

The new count brings the number of those killed by the virus in the country since mid-February to 194 among 6,566 confirmed cases, out of whom 2,134 people have recovered.

Emergency Director for the World Health Organization Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean Richard Brennan in a press conference in Tehran on Saturday expressed great optimism that Iran will succeed in containing the disease.

WHO praises Iran’s efforts

Brennan hailed Iran's great efforts to battle the coronavirus, saying, "We have been impressed by the way that the [Iranian] government and the health workers and other sectors of the society are really working hard to defeat the virus."

He said the organization will "provide all the support" to the Iranian government in its fight against the deadly virus, adding, “We are very optimistic that together we will make excellent progress."

He noted that the WHO team, consisting of colleagues from the world's health body – the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) – have had numerous meetings with Iranian health officials and workers over the past few days.

"We have a tremendous exchange of experiences and information," Brennan said, adding that the WHO team has "learnt from the Ministry of Health and the health workers in Iran."

He noted that both sides would share important lessons on ways to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The visit by the WHO team to Iran came as the coronavirus is quickly spreading across the world.

Worldwide spread

In Italy, the worst-hit country in the Europe, a quarter of the country’s population was locked down Sunday as the government takes drastic steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus that is sweeping the globe, with Latin America recording its first fatality.

Italy has seen the most deaths from the COVID-19 disease of any country outside China, where the outbreak that has now killed more than 3,500 people and infected over 100,000 worldwide began in December, according to AFP.

The measures in place until April 3 bar people from entering or leaving vast areas of northern Italy without good reason, according to a decree signed by the prime minister and published online.

The quarantine zones are home to more than 15 million people and include the regions around Venice and financial capital Milan, while cinemas, theatres and museums will be closed nationwide.

It comes as Argentina on Saturday became the first Latin American country to report a fatality from the virus that has affected 95 nations and territories.

Anxious passengers aboard a virus-hit US cruise ship were confined to their cabins in waters off San Francisco, after 21 people tested positive for the disease.

The contagion has already spread to 30 US states, killing at least 19 people, with New York announcing a state of emergency.

The Grand Princess ship was given permission late Saturday to dock in Oakland.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of the US response to the outbreak, said earlier that all 3,533 passengers and crew would be tested for coronavirus and quarantined if necessary.

Meanwhile another cruise ship, the Costa Fortuna, was turned away by Malaysia and Thailand due to virus fears, an official said Sunday. The boat is carrying around 2,000 people, including dozens of Italians.

'Somber moment'

The World Health Organization described worldwide virus cases passing the 100,000-mark as a "somber moment".

However in China, the number of new cases reported Sunday nationwide was the lowest in weeks, with nearly all 44 of them in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and epicenter of the outbreak.

The government has hinted it may soon lift the quarantine imposed on Hubei, where some 56 million people have been effectively housebound since late January.

The only infections in China beyond Hubei were imported from abroad, including arrivals from Italy and Spain in Beijing.

The WHO said the efforts of China and other countries were "demonstrating that spread of the virus can be slowed" with the path of the disease even "reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities".

As recorded deaths in Italy soared to 233, the Vatican announced Pope Francis's Angelus prayer – normally delivered by the 83-year-old pontiff from his window – would be broadcast as a livestream.

Italy has the world's second-oldest population after Japan, according to the World Bank, and elderly people appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill from the virus.

Retired doctors are being recruited to bolster the Italian healthcare system, while civil protection officials say Lombardy region is having trouble finding beds in hospitals.

Authorities in the Swiss canton of Basel-Land said on Sunday a patient infected with the new coronavirus died in hospital in Liestal, bringing the national death toll to two.

National health authorities have put the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 281 as of midday on Sunday.

Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the south Asian country.

New cases in Persian Gulf states

Several Persian Gulf Arab states recorded new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday including Saudi Arabia, which detected four more infections to take the total to 11, state media reported.

The Saudi government on Saturday restricted land crossings with the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain to commercial trucks only and said passenger arrivals will be limited to three Saudi airports.

In neighboring Kuwait, the health ministry reported two more infections, raising the total to 64. Qatari authorities announced three more cases to bring the total to 15.

Kuwait’s central bank said on Sunday it was setting up a 10 million dinar ($32.79 million) fund to support state efforts to fight the virus.

Persian Gulf states have canceled or postponed conferences, sporting events and concerts due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AFP, Press TV, and Reuters contributed to this story.