IME weekly trade surpasses $1b

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that 735,525 tons of commodities valued at over $1.04 billion were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended March 5).

On the domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall of IME, 344,525 tons of various products worth close to $600 million were traded, according to ime.ir.

At this trading hall, 329,097 tons of steel, 7,300 tons of copper, 7,240 tons of aluminum, 250 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 18 tons of precious metal concentrate and 620 tons of zinc ingot, as well as 24kg of gold bullion were traded.

The report indicates that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading halls of IME, 391,062 tons of different commodities with a total value of $463 million were traded.

Also 120,378 tons of bitumen, 80,451 tons of polymer products, 71,027 tons of chemical products, 905 tons of insulation, 2,240 tons of base oil as well as 3,525 tons of sulfur were traded.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing many trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, such as performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME; price discovery and price making for Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) trade; secondary markets and end users; providing a venue for government sales and procurement purchases; providing a trading platform and user interface; providing clearing and settlement services; risk management; technology services; and training market participants.