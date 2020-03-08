Iranian tar maestro Houshang Zarif, dies at 81

Iranian maestro and tar virtuoso Houshang Zarif died on Saturday night, at the age of 81, due to cardiac arrest.

Born in Tehran on December 7, 1938, Zarif enrolled in music school after the elementary education and had the privilege to receive training from prominent musicians and composers such as Ruhollah Khaleqi, Javad Maroufi and Hossein Tehrani.

He was graduated from the Persian National Music Conservatory in Tehran where he studied tar with Mousa Maroufi.

Zarif worked with the Fine Arts Administration Orchestra, conducted by Hossein Dehlavi in the 1950s and was the professor of tar at the Persian National Music Conservatory for several years.

He began his career as a tar instructor in 1963 and trained several musicians for 17 years, including renowned instrumentalist and composer Hossein Alizadeh, Darius Talaei, and Arshad Tahmasbi.

He was a professional tar player, a master of radif – a collection of old Persian melodic figures preserved through generations – and a music teacher for decades.

The 35th Fajr Music Festival, held in February 2020 paid special tribute to the late artist.

Zarif had some performances with Faramarz Payvar Ensemble in a number of European and Asian countries.

He also staged concerts on Persian classical music across Iran and in other countries including the US, Canada, Japan, France, the UK, West Germany, Italy, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey and all East European states.