Springfield Symphony Orchestra thrills with Beethoven, Tchaikovsky

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) presented a program of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Augusta Read Thomas Saturday evening, led by guest conductor Daniel Hege, Music Director of the Binghamton, New York, Philharmonic and the Wichita, Kansas, Symphony.

Beethoven’s ‘Violin Concerto, Op. 61’ was the centerpiece of the concert, featuring soloist Angelo Xiang Yu, playing the exquisite 1715 ‘Joachim’ Stradivarius violin, one of three instruments owned by the famous Hungarian virtuoso and friend of Brahms, Josef Joachim, generously on loan to Yu from the Nippon Music Foundation, masslive.com reported.

Under Yu’s nimble fingers, the Stradivarius sang with penetrating sweetness in its highest registers, and even, golden tone throughout the remainder of its compass. In pre-concert remarks, Yu made reference to the connection between simplicity and difficulty in the Beethoven Concerto. Indeed, its forthright scales and arpeggios leave the soloist no place to hide, and they test the imagination of the most sophisticated player.

Yu’s intonation was scrupulous throughout. His commitment to the drama and expressive depth of the piece was clear, and he made his mark with some teasing transitions and judicious tongue-in-cheek slides in the finale. The sprawling first movement unfolded in straightforward fashion. The ‘Larghetto’ adopted a dreamy, distant quality, and the finale accented the rambunctious, “unbuttoned” side of Beethoven’s nature.

Though he was playing Joachim’s violin, Yu chose to perform Kreisler’s cadenza for the first movement, and adapted a portion of the cadenza from Beethoven’s piano version of the concerto, ‘Op. 61A’, in the finale. Yu brought intense playing, deep into the string, and fiery energy to bear in both cadenzas.

Maestro Hege guided the SSO deftly through the Beethoven, balancing orchestra with soloist perfectly, and forging a winning dramatic partnership. The audience of 1,397 rewarded soloist, conductor, and orchestra with a standing ovation.

Tchaikovsky’s ‘Symphony No. 1, Op. 13’ offered a rousing conclusion to the evening’s music-making. Hege and his players threaded their way incisively through Tchaikovsky’s lushly scored, tightly woven textures with striking clarity. The opening Allegro’s sly themes slunk through the orchestra, bringing with them a hint of the ‘Waltz of the Flowers’ Tchaikovsky would write thirty years later.

The ‘Adagio’ opened with delicious string timbre and built to a fantastic climactic C minor melody in the French horns. In his classical conversation, Hege said he made the decision to have all five SSO Horns play the melody, even though Tchaikovsky’s score only called for two – it was a marvelous effect.

An elegant ‘Scherzo’ and fascinatingly complex finale that exploded into a riot of counterpoint and syncopation, then galloped faster and faster to its close, brought the piece home.

Augusta Read Thomas’s ‘Radiant Circles’ opened the concert. While it tested the mettle of the musicians, particularly lead trumpeter Thomas Bergeron, who negotiated some high-altitude lines flawlessly, the piece served mostly to remind us of the value of rhythm and melody, two key ingredients of music that were abundant in Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, and absent in Thomas.