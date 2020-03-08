Fourth offshore platform installed at South Pars Phase 13

The fourth and last platform of Phase 13 of South Pars Gas Field was installed, announced the project’s contractor, saying the new megastructure will raise the daily gas production in SP Phase 13 to 56 million cubic meters.

Payam Motamed, the director of an Iranian operator running the development of South Pars Phase 13, said the last gas-extracting offshore platform of Phase 13 was held in place on Saturday, reported Tasnim News Agency.

The megastructure weighs approximately 2,500 tons and was manufactured by Iran Marine Industrial Company (SADRA) in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, he added.

The platform was carried with a local barge to the installation point near the common maritime boundary with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, Motamed noted.

In April 2017, the South Pars phases 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 were inaugurated by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

The gas field, whose development was divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf straddling the maritime border between Iran and Qatar.

It covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers belongs to Iran.

It is estimated that the Iranian section of the field contains 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of in-situ condensates.