Iran indigenizes key equipment for hydroelectric power plants

Iranian engineers have indigenized the technology for manufacturing automatic voltage control (AVC) system, which is a high-technology equipment used in hydroelectric power plants.

“This is the first major power plant equipment that has been completely designed by Iranian experts and will be used in hydroelectric power plants after final approval,” IRNA quoted a deputy at Iran Water and Power Resources Development Company (IWPCO) saying.

“Hydroelectric power plants have several major components with high technology which are produced by a limited number of countries,” Jalaleddin Hojjati said.

The engineers and experts at the IWPCO were working on the project in the past six years, he added.

An AVC system maintains the voltage profile of a power system in an acceptable range and minimizes the operational cost by coordinating the regulation of controllable components.

Hojjati also said that the equipment is planned to be officially put into operation in the first half of the upcoming Iranian year which begins on March 20.

The IWPCO official put the investment for the production of the equipment at about $714,000 which is significantly lower than the price the country had to pay to buy it.

As a subsidiary of the Energy Ministry, IWPCO was established in 1989. The main goal of this company is to actualize a considerable part of the hydropower potentials of the country and develop the facilities of reserving and transferring of water.