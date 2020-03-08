OPEC meeting among group's 'worst ever': Zanganeh

Iran’s Minister of Oil Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said the OPEC meeting on Friday was one of the group’s “worst ever” after it failed to reach an agreement on more oil cuts.

“This OPEC meeting was among the worst meetings I have ever seen during the history of this organization,” Zanganeh told reporters. “It was a pretty difficult session which had almost no outcome,” Press TV reported.

OPEC, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, failed to agree on purposed oil cuts on Friday.

The proposal sought an additional 1.5 million barrels per day (mbd) of oil cuts until the end of 2020 to adjust crude prices to falling international energy demands following the global coronavirus outbreak.

Russia, a non-OPEC member, however, argued that it was too early to predict the impact of the outbreak.

Zanganeh whose country is a member of OPEC but exempted from any oil curbs, said the meeting failed due to disagreements specifically between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“Six hours of private negotiations took place but Russia and Saudi Arabia weren’t able to reach a conclusion,” he said.

“Certain members of OPEC insisted that non-OPEC members had to participate in the oil production cuts, which they, in return, did not accept,” he added.

Zanganeh stressed that parties participating in the negotiations should be flexible, adding that “otherwise everyone will face negative consequences”.

The Iranian minister stressed that oil cuts previously agreed to by OPEC members had also not been extended due to the failure of the session.

Zanganeh said holding another meeting soon between OPEC and non-OPEC members will be difficult because of coronavirus health concerns but agreements can be reached by videoconference.

The Friday meeting had also sought the extension of a 2.1-mbd oil cut previously agreed by the OPEC + members, meaning the proposed total of the cuts envisaged on Friday would have been 3.6 mbd or about 3.6 percent of global supplies.

The existing oil cut, however, will expire in March, allowing OPEC+ members to pump at will in an already oversupplied market.