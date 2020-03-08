Shamkhani: Countdown to US expulsion from region has begun

Iran says supports Iraq’s immediate gov’t formation

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said the countdown to the expulsion of the US troops from the region has begun.

Iran’s top security official, who arrived in Iraq’s capital on Saturday night at the head of a high-ranking politico-security delegation, made the remarks in a meeting with Chief of Iraq's Intelligence Service (IIS) Mustafa al-Kazemi in Baghdad on Sunday, according to IRNA.

Referring to the US assassination of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and deputy chief of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis earlier this year, Shamkhani noted that Washington’s act of terror in targeting commanders of resistance on January 3 started the countdown of its troops’ expulsion from the region.

He described the assassination as the result of a strategic mistake by US President Donald Trump.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was in Baghdad at the invitation of the Iraqi government when he was targeted.

The terrorist act led to a crisis in diplomatic relations between the US and Iraq which demanded that the American troops leave the country after the Iraqi parliament voted for their ouster.

Shamkhani added that participation of millions of Iraqi people in rallies against US occupation proved that the Iraqi nation is the flag-bearer of ousting the US from the West Asia.

For his part, Kazemi hailed Iran’s key role in fighting against terrorism and boosting stability in the region.

Baghdad appreciates Tehran’s help in the anti-terrorism campaign and welcomes increased cooperation in this field, he said.

Shamkhani also held separate talks with Falih al-Fayadh, Iraq's national security adviser, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, caretaker prime minister, and Seyed Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement.

During his talks with Abdul-Mahdi, Shamkhani said his country supports the formation of Iraq’s new cabinet as Iraq plays a deciding role in the region’s stability.

The visiting official also praised Iraq’s Army and popular forces for establishing security without the presence of foreign forces.

Abdul-Mahdi also expressed his gratitude to Iranian government and people for their unflinching support during Iraq’s war against Takfiri terrorists.

The caretaker prime minister blamed the US for making the region’s more complicated by pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and pressing Iraq to sever ties with Iran.

“The logic of geopolitics urges us to enjoy our neighbors’ capacities to serve our national interests and security,” added Abdul-Mahdi.

In a joint news conference with Fayadh, the Iranian official touched on Israeli acts of aggression, saying "the Zionists are against regional stability and security."

"We hope the day will come when the region we will see no trace of the Zionists," Shamkhani said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, has always wished stability and peace for Iraq.

Fayadh said Baghdad will never forget Iran's assistance to defeat Daesh terrorist group, reiterating his country's willingness to continue all-out cooperation with Tehran.

Shamkhani traveled to Baghdad to hold talks with Iraqi officials and political leaders on security and political issues as well as boosting relations between the two neighbors.

Iran, he said, has maintained good brotherly relations with neighboring Iraq since the ouster of former dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

In 2014, when Daesh unleashed its campaign of terror in Iraq, Iranian military advisers rushed to the rescue of Iraqi armed forces on Baghdad’s request, helping them gradually reverse the terrorist group’s gains and ultimately liberate their entire homeland some three years later.

Shamkhani hailed the "successful experience" of the two neighbors' cooperation in fighting terrorism.

He said, "Today, cognitive war as an aspect of the hybrid warfare has replaced the sedition of terrorism and the creators and sponsors of Daesh are trying to achieve their unrealized goals with less costs."