Iran’s tax revenue to top $9b in year to March 19: Report

Iran’s total tax revenue in the current Iranian year, which is going to end on March 19, will top $9 billion, according to a report by Fars News Agency, as the country seeks to rely more on taxation to compensate for incomes lost from the direct sale of crude.

The report showed that total receipts until February 29 has topped 1,340 trillion rials or $8.75 billion based on the current unofficial exchange rate for rial against the US dollar which is 153,000, Press TV reported.

The report cited findings and estimates form official government sources, adding that the receipts accounted for around 95 percent of the targets defined by the government for the end of February.

The figure showed a 15-percent increase compared to receipts collected in first 10 months of the calendar year, said the report.

That means that total tax revenues in the current Iranian year could top or exceed the $9-billion mark on March 19.

The figures come as the government was trying to improve its taxation schemes since its sale of oil came under US sanctions in November 2018.

However, the targets defined for the next fiscal year, shows the government is aiming to significantly increase its tax revenues.