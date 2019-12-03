Senator Harris endorses Biden for Democratic nominee

US Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has endorsed the party frontrunner Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

Harris made the announcement in a statement on Sunday, saying that the former US vice president would “speak to the best of who we are, and challenges us to live up to our ideals” if elected.

"When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored. I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States," Harris said in the statement.presstv reported.

"I truly believe our nation is at an inflection point. And the decision voters make this November will shape the country and the world our children and grandchildren grow up in," she added. "I believe in Joe Biden and will do everything in my power to help elect him the next president of the United States."

The US Democratic Senator from California also shared a video on her Twitter page and expressed great "enthusiasm" to be endorsing Biden.

“One of the things we need right now is we need a leader who really does care about the people and who can therefore unify the people, and I believe Joe can do that,” Harris said.

The US Senator said she was thinking about the generations of people who fought and died for civil rights and “help our nation achieve its ideals.”

“We still have yet to achieve those ideals but one of the greatest things about us is that we are willing to fight to get there,” she added. “So I just wanted you guys to know … I have decided that I am with great enthusiasm going to endorse Joe Biden. There is so much at stake in this election guys, so join me in supporting Joe. Let’s get this done.”

Harris ended her presidential campaign in December last year after struggling for months to overcome low opinion poll numbers.

Harris’s endorsement follows a precedent set by other prominent Democratic party members who threw their support behind the vice president in recent days, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Representative Beto O'Rourke, and Representative Jim Clyburn.

The latest endorsements have helped boost Biden’s lead over Bernie Sanders in the number of delegates.

Biden's victory in 10 of 14 states in the Super Tuesday vote vaulted him ahead of the Vermont Senator in the race for delegates who will decide the nomination at the party’s convention in Milwaukee in July.

The former vice president has so far secured 664 of the 1,991 state delegates he needs, with Sanders — who lost early lead after victories in Nevada and New Hampshire — having 573.

On Tuesday, a further 352 delegates are at stake in primary votes in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.