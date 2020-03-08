Trump: Democratic primaries were rigged against Bernie Sanders

Sanders was slated to win most of the states on Super Tuesday but Biden turned tables on him and ended up by clinching 10 of 14 states, after hours before the vote former mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota dropped out of the Democratic race and endorsed Biden, Presstv Reported.

Trump on Sunday also suggested that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) ordered Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to end her candidacy after Super Tuesday to draw votes away from Sanders.

“Did the DNC & Dems tell Elizabeth Warren to wait? If so, they were deadly, the race would have been over, & Bernie would have won,” Trump tweeted.

“Dirty double dealing? Nobody knows for sure, & history will be the judge. But I say, here we go AGAIN, Bernie!” he added.

Trump has repeatedly suggested the Democratic nomination process is “rigged” against Sanders.

A number of independent political analysts have also said that the Democratic Party is working to denying Sanders the nomination.

“What we’re supposed to believe is that, despite Sanders’ huge momentum, with enormous enthusiasm and spectacular public rallies—even in Boston and Springfield—he underperformed to such an extent that changed the character of the race in one fell swoop. Other moderates, who had been preparing for this huge day, Super Tuesday, spending tens of millions of dollars, simply gave up and united behind Biden. In turn, all of their supporters and then some flocked to Biden en masse—literally overnight. It just doesn’t make any sense—doesn’t pass the smell test, as they say,” Daniel Patrick Welch wrote in an article for Press TV.

“Part of the glibness with which they expect us to buy the narrative is that they don’t even admit what happened last time. It just doesn’t work that way—ever. Didn’t work in 2016. Sanders tried—much to the dismay of many, to convince his supporters to vote for Clinton, and to a devastating extent they wouldn’t, and black folks didn’t bother to show up in the enormous numbers the party relies on for every Democrat victory since Johnson. They would rather blame it on Russia. Maybe because they have ignored the main lesson of 2016, they genuinely think people are stupid enough to believe the Comeback Kid fairy tale,” he added.

In an other interview with Press TV, Mr. Welch said, "There is only one story in this whole election cycle, and that is stopping Sanders."

"The Democrat Party has been working on it not just for the last four years, but the very idea going back to at least 1980, with the Democratic Leadership Council. What they always want is just a new neoliberal with a twist. A fresh young face: Obama was the ‘black’ one; Mayor Pete is the ‘gay’ one. And that is new and fresh enough for the Democrats as long as you never say anything about class, or actually threaten the status quo in any real way," he added.