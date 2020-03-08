Shamkhani: Countdown started for expulsion of US forces from region

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) says the countdown for the expulsion of US forces from the region has already started after the assassination of Iran's top anti-terrorist commander, Lt. Col. Qassem Soleimani and his companions in Baghdad in early January.

Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with Mustafa Kadhimi, the head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS), in Baghdad on Sunday, saying that the “cowardly assassination of Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was “a strategic mistake committed by [the administration of US President Donald] Trump and the wicked team that governs the White House.”

On January 3, the United States assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), among others, in a set of airstrikes against the Iraqi capital on US President Trump's order. Soleimani had earned reputation as West Asia’s most revered anti-terror commander due to his indispensable contribution to defeating terrorist outfits such as Daesh across the region, Presstv Reported.

The strikes also led to the martyrdom of eight other Iranians and Iraqis.

In retaliation, the IRGC fired volleys of ballistic missiles on January 8 at the Ain al-Assad air base in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, and another facility in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, both of which housed US forces.

Elsewhere in his Sunday remarks, Shamkhani said mass rallies held to oppose the US occupation and support Iraq's independence and national sovereignty following the assassination of top anti-terror commanders indicated that the Iraqi people are on the frontline of the path to the expulsion of US forces from the region.

The SNSC secretary added that the Islamic Republic has always supported the formation of a strong and efficient government in Iraq based on people's determination, saying, "Iraq's political and security developments have serious impacts on stability and peace in the region."

Kadhimi, for his part, hailed Iran's effective role in battling terrorism and promoting stability and security in the region.

Iran's success in fighting terrorism and establishing security inside the country and in border areas clearly indicates high efficiency of the Islamic Republic's security model, the Iraqi security official said.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani arrived in Baghdad on Saturday night at the head of a high-ranking politico-security delegation.

Shamkhani met Iraq's adviser of the National Security Council Falih Fayyad on Sunday and discussed security and regional issues and Baghdad's role in the developments of the region.