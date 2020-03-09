RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1050 GMT March 09, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266648
Published: 0614 GMT March 09, 2020

Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter

Japan's economy shrinks 7% in last quarter
Men walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, March 9, 2020. (EUGENE HOSHIKO/AP)

Japan's economy contracted at a dismal 7.1 percent annual rate during the October-December period, worse than the initial estimate, raising fears the world's third largest economy could be headed to a recession.

The contraction was the first for Japan in more than a year and followed an Oct. 1 increase in the sales tax, which hit retail spending. The Cabinet Office data, released Monday, were a revision from last month's estimate of a 6.3 percent decline, AP reported.

The data do not reflect the steep downturn in tourism and other business activity related to the virus outbreak that has spread from China to much of the world. Most economists are forecasting another contraction in the current quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank 1.8 percent in October-December from the previous quarter. The earlier estimate was of a 1.6 percent contraction.

Domestic demand, including investments and consumption fell 2.4 percent. Government spending was flat.

A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Yoshimasa Maruyama, analyst with SMBC Nikko Securities, called the situation “serious."

“The recession could be more than just technical and the economy could really decline,” he said.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 has dropped over the news of the virurs outbreak, which began in central China late last year and has now spread to about 100 nations, sickening people from Italy to Washington state in the US. The Nikkei plunged again in Monday trading, losing 6.2 percent in morning trading to 19,473.07.

Japan has been trying to wrest itself out of the economic doldrums by encouraging lending and public works projects. The government has announced various stimulus measures to counter the slowdown.

   
KeyWords
Japan
economy
shrinks
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2747 sec