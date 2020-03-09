Homo erectus skulls discovery in Africa rewrites human history

Ancient skulls found alongside multiple tools in Africa have cast new light on our understanding of early humans.

Researchers have uncovered the skulls of two individuals belonging to the Homo erectus species, one of our ancient ancestors, alongside several stone tools in Ethiopia. The tools in particular have excited scientists, being of differing complexity and shed new light on the use of technology by early humans, express.co.uk reported.

The find refutes the "single species/single technology" of early Homo — the group of species which includes modern humans and several extinct relatives, including Homo erectus, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances.

In the fields of paleoanthropology and archeology, stone tools are classified and therefore explained according to their complexity and time period in which they were used.

Mode I tools — also known as Oldowan tools — date back to more than a staggering two-and-a-half million years ago and are generally primitive in nature, usually consisting of stones that have had a handful of flakes chipped off.

This type of tool was succeeded by Mode II tools, or Acheulean, which appeared later, around 1.7 million years ago.

These are more complex than their predecessors, having been shaped on both sides by human hands, such as prehistoric hand axes.

Researchers have previously suggested that Homo erectus invented Mode II tools, although this is highly contested among experts.

In the traditional "single species/single technology" view, each early hominid species, like Homo erectus, only used tools that were either Mode I or Mode II.

However, the authors of the latest study say their discovery supports the idea that Homo erectus in Africa invented Mode II tools.

Should this be true, Mode I and Mode II tools might have been used by Homo erectus over hundreds of thousands of years.

Led by Sileshi Semaw from the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana in Spain, the team uncovered Homo erectus skulls from two individuals at two different locations within an archeological site in Gona, northern Ethiopia.

The site is famous for being the location of the oldest known Oldowan tools.

Dating one of the skulls — dubbed BSN12 — the scientists estimated it to be around 1.26 million years old.