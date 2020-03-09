FIFA, AFC agree to postpone Asian World Cup qualifiers

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world soccer body said on Monday.

"Following consultation with Asia's member associations, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," FIFA said in a statement, Reuters reported.

China’s matches against Maldives at home and Guam away were already moved to Buriram, Thailand, and were set to be played in an empty stadium, but more than two dozen other matches were scheduled around the continent on two match days on March 26 and 31.

A further 32 games were scheduled to be played during the second international break on two match days on June 4 and 9.

FIFA added that the matches could still go ahead if the member associations due to play each other mutually agree and safety standards are met, subject to prior approval from both FIFA and the AFC.

FIFA and the AFC also announced new dates for the AFC Futsal Championship in Turkmenistan, which was scheduled for February 26-March 8 and will now be held from August 5-16.