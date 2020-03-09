RSS
News ID: 266664
Published: 0129 GMT March 09, 2020

Indian Wells tennis tournament called off as coronavirus fears spread

Indian Wells tennis tournament called off as coronavirus fears spread
AL BELLO/AFP

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells will not take place because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Kim Clijsters were among the players expected to take part in the tournament which was due to start in California on Monday, PA Media reported.

A statement from the organizers said, “The 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not take place at this time due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event. This is following the guidance of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control, and State of California.”

Indian Wells is the first Premier Mandatory event of the WTA season and is a Masters 1000 event on the men’s tour. Tommy Haas, the tournament director, said, “We are very disappointed that the tournament will not take place, but the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors, and everyone involved with the event is of paramount importance. We are prepared to hold the tournament on another date and will explore options.”

Nadal wrote on Twitter, “You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what’s next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe.”

 

 

 

 

   
