RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0727 GMT March 09, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266675
Published: 0402 GMT March 09, 2020

Health minister asks research teams for help in coronavirus fight

Health minister asks research teams for help in coronavirus fight
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

Iran’s Minister of Health Saeid Namaki called on medical research and technology teams in his ministry to undertake research into the novel coronavirus that has infected all provinces of the country.

Namaki on Monday sent a letter to the Health Ministry’s Department of Research and Technology, urging that the research teams in all medical universities across the country should carry out medical research on COVID-19, Tasnim reported.

The minister asked the academic research teams to focus on various issues relating to the novel coronavirus, such as the contagion rate, demographic factors, efficiency of medication therapy, detection of the main sources of infection, treatment strategies, the behavior of COVID-19 and possible mutation of the virus, and effects of social behavior on the spread of the disease.

Namaki said the results of such research programs will help the medical society adopt and revise the practical plans in the fight against the new coronavirus.

The Health Ministry announced on Monday that the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in Iran has risen to 237 and the total number of confirmed cases to 7,161. At least 2,394 people have recovered from the disease in the country so far.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Health minister
Namaki
coronavirus
research
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5744 sec