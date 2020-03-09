Iran’s apparent iron girder consumption up 21%: ISPA

Figures pertaining to the apparent consumption of steel products in Iran during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020) show that domestic demand for iron girder in this period witnessed a 21 percent growth year-on-year.

Apparent consumption of a product is the sum of its production and imports minus its exports.

According to statistics by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), in this period, 793,000 tons of iron girder were consumed in the country, IRNA wrote.

This comes as in the same 10-month time span last year, domestic apparent consumption of the same product stood at 653,000 tons.

In addition, the total domestic apparent consumption of long steel products – including iron girder, rebar and angle iron – in the 10-month duration to January 2020 reached 6.19 million tons, failing to indicate a significant difference compared to the figure for the same period last year, which was 6.21 million tons.

ISPA figures also show that the apparent consumption of rebar in Iran during the same period amounted to 4.9 million tons, down three percent year-on-year. In the same time span a year ago, the figure stood at 5.05 million tons.

Moreover, the domestic apparent consumption of angle iron, channel iron, and other products during March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020 stood at 493,000 tons, showing a two percent decline compared to last year’s figure, which amounted to 503,000 tons.

Flat products

According to ISPA figures, the apparent consumption of flat (steel) products in the 10-month period to January 2020, reached 6.55 million tons, showing a decrease of one percent compared to that of a year ago, which was 6.6 million tons.

The data shows that the highest year-on-year growth in the apparent consumption of flat products in this period pertained to coated steel products (1.46 million tons). This figure was 19 percent higher than that of last year, which amounted to 1.22 million tons.

In this duration, the apparent consumption of hot-rolled coil reached 6.52 million tons, showing a three percent decrease compared to the figure for the same 10-month period last year.

This came as cold-rolled coil’s apparent consumption in first 10 months of the current year amounted to 2.18 million tons, indicating a six-percent decline year-on-year.

ISPA figures also show that the county’s total apparent consumption of steel products during March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020, exceeded 12.75 million tons, showing no significant year-on-year difference. Last year, the figure amounted to 12.81 million tons.

Ingots

The apparent consumption of steel ingots (billet, bloom and slab) in the country in the first 10 months of the current year surpassed 17.5 million tons, up two percent year-on-year. In the same duration of the previous year, 16.73 million tons of such products were consumed domestically.

This is while, Iran’s production of billet and bloom, together, and slab, alone, during the 10-monht duration to January 2020 reached 9.86 million tons and 7.19 million tons, respectively, with the former figure showing a year-on-year increase of seven percent and the latter a decrease of four percent.

Iran’s apparent consumption of sponge iron in the same period of the current year stood at 22.8 million tons, showing a year-on-year growth of six percent.



