IMIDRO identifies over 760 new mineral zones

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has identified over 760 new mineral zones across the country.

“With the new discoveries, the total area of IMIDRO’s exploration zones reached 650,000 square kilometers,” said IMIDRO Managing Director Khodadad Gharibpour, IRIB reported on Monday.

In addition to pursuing its own exploration programs, IMIDRO is also cooperating with the private sector in several exploration projects, he added.

IMIDRO has registered license requests for 270 areas of the new exploration zones, and so far exploration licenses have been issued for 52 areas which include mining zones for lead, zinc, gold, copper, iron, coal, brine, chromite, antimony and other rare earth elements, he said.

“Of course, some of the areas that we have awarded to the private sector have also reached the licensing stage, and some will become verified in the upcoming Iranian year (to start March 20)”, Gharibpour added.

He also said that in the framework of the country’s Sixth Five-Year Development Plan (2016-21), efficiency, productivity and maximum utilization of the capacities of the country’s mining industry have been given great importance and should be considered in every step from exploration up to the production processes.

Last September, IMIDRO held a conference on Iran’s mining exploration development, opportunities, and challenges in Tehran to encourage the private sector to contribute more to the country’s mining sector.

In August 2019, the IMIDRO head announced that exploration operation was underway in 300,000 square kilometers of land.

Gharibpour said the new exploration operations are conducted by a consortium of IMIDRO and the country’s major mining companies.