PMO: Third phase of developing southern Iranian port complex over 32% complete

The third phase of a project to develop Shahid Rajaee Port Complex in southern Iran was 32.23 percent complete by January 20, 2020, said an official of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran.

Mohammadreza Allahyar, the PMO’s deputy head for engineering and infrastructure development, added the implementation of the high priority project, which began in May 2019, has been estimated to take about 36 months, Mehr News Agency reported.

He said that the project is aimed at, among other things, boosting the port’s competitiveness in the region, increasing the nominal capacity of its container terminal for loading and unloading goods from 6.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) to 8.4 million TEUs to prepare it for the mooring of vessels with capacities of 18,400 TEUs and 185,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and building three wharfs with a total length of 1,400 meters.

He put at 30 percent the amount of the project’s financial progress by January 20, adding, on average, a 28.38 percent progress was made in terms of conducting the engineering studies of the plan’s different sections during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020).

Providing further details, Allahyar said for instance, the engineering studies of the first section of the project progressed by 98 percent in this period.