CEO: Over 18,000 natural gas subscriptions in NW Iran since March 2019

A total of 18,288 households as well as trade and industrial units have joined the natural gas network in the northwestern Iranian province of Ardebil since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019), announced the CEO of Ardebil Gas Company.

Sardar Esmaeeli put the total number of the members of the province’s gas network at 488,289, adding at present, 100 percent of the province’s urban population (29 cities) and 94 percent of its rural population (1,312 villages) have access to sustainable natural gas network, Shana reported.

Commenting on the operations underway by the company to expand the provincial natural gas network, he said since March 2019, the network extended by over 208 kilometers, standing at 9,614 kilometers.

Esmaeeli also said that since the beginning of the current year, 7,457 natural gas service lines have been installed across the province, increasing the total number to 236,954.