Rockets mar Afghan president's swearing-in as rival inaugurates self

Rocket blasts interrupted the swearing-in ceremony Monday for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, whose second-term win has been undercut by his rival simultaneously claiming the presidency ahead of critical peace talks with the Taliban militia.

The bitter feud between Ghani and his former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah has raised fresh fears for Afghanistan's fragile democracy. Polls were held in September, but repeated delays and accusations of widespread voter fraud meant that Ghani, the incumbent, was only narrowly declared the winner in February – sparking a furious response from Abdullah, who vowed to form his own parallel government, AFP reported.

On Monday Ghani, dressed in traditional Afghan clothing and white turban, arrived at the presidential palace to be sworn in, surrounded by supporters, senior political figures and foreign dignitaries including US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and General Scott Miller, who heads US forces in Afghanistan.

Minutes later, in another corner of the sprawling palace compound, a suit-clad Abdullah inaugurated himself as president, vowing to "safeguard the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity" of Afghanistan.

As hundreds of people watched Ghani's ceremony, at least two loud explosions were heard, prompting some to flee.

The Interior Ministry later said the blasts were caused by four rockets that struck downtown Kabul including the wall of the Serena luxury hotel located near the presidential palace.

No deaths were reported but "one police officer was slightly injured", ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

The Daesh terror group claimed the blasts, which mirrored a similar incident targeting a Ghani speech in August 2018 that injured six civilians.

"I have no bulletproof vest on, only my shirt," Ghani told those who stayed behind as sirens wailed. "I will stay even if I have to sacrifice my head."

Many of those who fled returned to their seats after Ghani's refusal to leave the podium prompted cheers and applause.

The intra-Afghan talks were due to begin on Tuesday but Ghani's government has not released any details of the negotiating team and it is unclear when they may start.

During Monday's speech, Ghani appeared to extend an olive branch to his opponents, saying: "Today is the day for unity, we have to think about the future."

"I call on... (past) political rivals to lend me a hand and a shoulder to serve this country. Our mission is peace and ending the 40 years of war," he added.

Abdullah said Monday that he would send a separate group to talk to the Taliban.

"One of the first priorities of our government would be to create political consensus, and appoint a negotiating team," he said.