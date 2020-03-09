Iran’s ‘When the Moon Was Full’ touring India

After being screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival in India, Narges Abyar’s film ‘When the Moon Was Full’ will experience its second Indian screening at Habitat International Film Festival slated for March 13 to 22 in New Delhi.

The Bengaluru festival was held on February 26 to March 4.

‘When the Moon Was Full’ tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries an Iranian man living in southeastern Iran near the border of Pakistan. Soon after, she discovers that her brother-in-law is an extremist trying to recruit her husband for his violent cause.

The Carcassonne International Political Film Festival in France awarded the film with three main prizes including the Grand Prix, the best actress award for Elnaz Shakerdoust, and the best student jury award.

The film was also given the Audience Award at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

The love story had its premiere in Tehran during the 37th Fajr Film Festival where it won the Crystal Simorgh for best film and Abyar was named best director.

In addition, the movie won Hootan Shakiba the award for best actor, while Elnaz Shakerdoost was crowned best actress for her role in the film.



