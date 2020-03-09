Max von Sydow, star of ‘The Seventh Seal’, ‘The Exorcist’, dies aged 90

Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor who made his name in a series of landmark films with Ingmar Bergman before progressing to international stardom, died. He was 90.

Sydow’s most iconic role was in Bergman’s ‘The Seventh Seal’ (1957), in which he plays chess with Death. He also brought immense presence and gravity to roles such as Jesus Christ in ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’ (1965), a doomed priest in William Friedkin’s ‘The Exorcist’, and an intellectually snobbish artist in Woody Allen’s ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’ (1986).

More recently, he appeared in ‘Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close’ (2011), ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (2015) and on ‘Game of Thrones’ as the mystical Three-Eyed Raven, theguardian.com reported.

The news was broken on Monday by his wife, the producer Catherine Brelet, who told Paris Match, “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow on March 8, 2020.”

‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’ was von Sydow’s first large-scale US production, but it was 1973’s ‘The Exorcist’ that catapulted Von Sydow to international acclaim.

He worked with David Lynch on 1984’s ‘Dune’, and picked up considerable acclaim for a moving role Woody Allen’s ‘Hannah and Her Sisters’ (1986). The 1987 Swedish domestic drama ‘Pelle the Conqueror’ earned him his first Oscar nomination, for best actor.

Von Sydow continued to work through his 70s and 80s, combining substantial roles in Europe with chewy supporting work in Hollywood productions such as ‘Minority Report’ (2002), and, in 2011, ‘Shutter Island’, ‘Robin Hood’ and ‘Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close’.

This last title won Von Sydow his second Oscar nomination, this time as supporting actor, for playing a mute man whose cloistered existence is disrupted by the friendship of a boy who has lost his father on 9/11.

He proceeded to win a new generation of admirers for cameos in ‘The Simpsons’, in the first of the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, 2015’s ‘The Force Awakens’, and as the Three-Eyed Raven in season six of ‘Game of Thrones’.