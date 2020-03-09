Home Office and MoD accused of 'neglecting' former foreign soldiers

The complaint centres on alleged “systematic failure” to help the former soldiers with “complex” and “unaffordable” immigration rules on discharge from the armed forces.

The foreign ex-soldiers contend that the MoD’s and Home Office’s failure to help them led to their being classified as “illegal immigrants”, thus exposing them to a wide range of socio-economic disadvantages, including “unemployment” and “homelessness”, Presstv Reported.

As part of their legal action, the former soldiers are also arguing that they feared “deportation” after their discharge from the army.

The effort is being described as “unprecedented” on account of the fact it is a group action against two separate government departments.

The group action involves eight ex-soldiers from Fiji who have all served between seven and 12 years in the British army.

But it is widely believed that “hundreds” of ex-service personnel are similarly affected. Most of these former soldiers are from Commonwealth countries, which the MoD aggressively targets to fill human resource gaps in the army.

Leading British defence specialists have highlighted the gap between the MoD’s enthusiasm to recruit foreign soldiers from the Commonwealth and the poor or non-existent after-service care it provides them.

More broadly, this case highlights the chronic manpower challenges faced by the British army – and to a lesser extent other branches of the armed forces – where young British nationals have by and large turned their backs on the military.