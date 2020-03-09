NBA: Los Angeles Clippers 103-112 Los Angeles Lakers

It was a neck-and-neck contest at the start, but the Lakers managed to take the opening quarter 27 to 25, Presstv Reported.

The Clippers however, came from behind and won the 2nd with a 6-points, which led to their 53-49 advantage at the intermission.

The Lakers re-grouped after the break, and turned the tables on the Clippers, bagging the next 2 quarters, to grab their 4th successive victory, while sealing their spot at the top of the western conference.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined to collect nearly half of the total points for the Lakers, as they tallied 30 and 28 respectively, while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard pocketed 31 and 27 points for the Clippers.