RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0728 GMT March 09, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 266690
Published: 0507 GMT March 09, 2020

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers 103-112 Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers 103-112 Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have topped the Clippers 112 to 103 at staples center.

It was a neck-and-neck contest at the start, but the Lakers managed to take the opening quarter 27 to 25, Presstv Reported.

The Clippers however, came from behind and won the 2nd with a 6-points, which led to their 53-49 advantage at the intermission.

The Lakers re-grouped after the break, and turned the tables on the Clippers, bagging the next 2 quarters, to grab their 4th successive victory, while sealing their spot at the top of the western conference.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined to collect nearly half of the total points for the Lakers, as they tallied 30 and 28 respectively, while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard pocketed 31 and 27 points for the Clippers.

 
 
   
KeyWords
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/7782 sec