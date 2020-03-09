Twitter labels edited video retweeted by Trump as 'manipulated media'

Twitter on Sunday used its new “manipulated media” label for the first time on the video clip, which was posted on Saturday by White House social media director Dan Scavino.

The 13-second video shows Biden speaking at an election rally in Kansas City, Missouri, telling a crowd: "We can only re-elect Donald Trump", Presstv Reported.

Biden’s full sentence, which was cut off by the clip, was “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s gotta be a positive campaign so join us.”

The footage was later retweeted by the Republican president and had been viewed nearly six million times by Monday. The video was also posted on Scavino’s Facebook page, where it had about 1 million views.

Twitter attached a label to the video describing it as "manipulated media.” The company implemented its new policy on March 5.

The move prompted a denial from Scavino on Monday. “The video was NOT manipulated,” he tweeted.

US Social media companies are under pressure to police misleading or false information on their platforms ahead of the US presidential election in November.

No politician is more closely associated with Twitter than Trump. He has posted more than 13,500 messages to his 68 million followers since he took office.

Trump’s use of Twitter has damaged America’s standing in the world, according to the majority of voters in a poll by Politico/Morning Consult poll released in May, 2019.

Trump uses Twitter too much, according to seven in 10 voters, while 14 percent said he uses it the right amount and one percent wanted to see the president more often on Twitter.