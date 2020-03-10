Kazakhstan hikes rates, starts FX sales to support currency

Kazakhstan, the biggest oil producer in central Asia, raised its benchmark interest rate by 2.75 percentage points to 12 percent Tuesday at an emergency meeting and started selling foreign currency to help support the tenge.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan raised the base rate from 9.25 percent to protect the tenge from increased external risks, support price stability and hold down the use of the US dollar in the economy, Governor Yerbolat Dossayev told a cabinet meeting, Bloomberg reported.

The central bank sold $318.5 million at an auction that set the sales price to maximize bids. The currency was sold at 393.5 tenge per dollar, the central bank said in a statement. The tenge had weakened 2.9 percent to 394 in Almaty before that announcement, according to Kazakhstan Stock Exchange data.

Kazakhstan sets its budget using an oil price of $55 per barrel, and the tenge closely tracks the currency of Russia, its largest trading partner. The ruble plunged 8.5 percent in offshore trading Monday as oil dropped after Saudi Arabia and Russia positioned themselves for a price war following the collapse of an agreement on oil production curbs.

Kazakhstan also banned purchases of foreign currency by state-run companies from Tuesday except for buyers that need to meet current obligations, Deputy Finance Minister Berik Sholpankulov said. On Monday, President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev ordered the government to set up an emergency reaction center to stabilize the economy.

The central bank also widened its rates corridor, formed from the overnight deposit and lending rates, to 1.5 percentage points around the benchmark, from one percentage point.

The National Bank is ready to take additional measures to provide stability in the Kazakh financial market, Dossayev said.



