People baffled by 'unusual' shoes bride wants to wear for her wedding

When it comes to wedding planning every single person has a different idea on what their big day should look like, from the venue right down to the place cards.

But when one bride posted about her shoe dilemma online and asking for advice not everyone seemed as keen on her plans as she did, mirror.co.uk reported.

Posting anonymously to the Facebook page ‘That's It I'm Wedding Shaming’, she shared four pictures of four — very — different pairs of white shoes and asked the group which she should wear.

The bride-to-be said: "I've been debating on what shoes to wear with my wedding dress. You probably won't be able to see them under my dress".

Alongside the shoes she also listed why each pair was in the running to be worn on her big day.

But, they weren't just any old shoes.

Each pair had been 'upgraded' with diamantes and sparkles fitting in with the glitz of the wedding.

The white peep toe, applique wedges were at the bottom of the list, below the Vans and then the Converse.

But topping the list, and the bride's preferred choicem were a pair of Crocs.

In terms of the Crocs, she said they were comfy, that she'd probably wear them again anyway and that "Wedding crocs would be funny."

Then, she described both the Converse and Vans as cute, comfortable.

She added that it's likely she'd wear them again too — so, good value for money too.

Lastly, she said the heels were cute, that she could save money by selling them after the wedding and, since she's only planning on getting married once, it was an occasion worth being in pain for.

Although she saw the humor in choosing Crocs over heels, many others didn't.

One person said: "Omg please do not wear wedding Crocs. Literally ANYTHING else would be better."

And another said: "Uh...I see wedges here not heels. Where are the heels she’s planning on wearing?"

Whereas a third agreed with her comfy choices: "To be fair, I’m gonna be changing into vans or converse for my reception, I ain’t gonna be stopped from enjoyong".