La Liga to be played behind closed doors for at least two weeks

La Liga matches will be played without fans for at least the next two rounds of fixtures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Spanish league said on Tuesday.

Barcelona also said its Champions League clash with Napoli next week will be played behind closed doors, Reuters reported.

The decision was taken in conjunction with the decision by the Spanish government’s sports council, CSD, that professional and nonprofessional sports events and competitions should take place behind closed doors.

“According to information from the High Council of sports, La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank (second division) matches will be played behind closed doors, starting March 10 and for at least the next two weeks,” La Liga said in a statement.

“La Liga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to follow its recommendations and/or decisions, prioritizing the health of fans, players, club employees, journalists etc. due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“For weeks, La Liga has been working on alternative plans in coordination with UEFA in case health authorities decide to suspend any match, creating a plan to play these matches.”

If the measure is not extended, the next round of matches with supporters will take place on the weekend of April 4-5.

Empty arena

Chelsea’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich will also be played behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena due to concerns over coronavirus.

The second leg of the last 16 tie in Munich, set for next Wednesday, March 18, will now not permit fans to attend, The Independent reported.

The decision comes after the Bavarian state opted to cancel all events with over 1,000 attendees.

But the game in Munich joins Valencia vs. Atalanta, PSG vs. Dortmund, Juventus vs. Lyon, and Barcelona vs. Napoli as last 16 games to be played behind closed doors.

Only Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid and Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, along with RB Leipzig vs. Spurs, have survived.

The Bundesliga champion has a commanding lead on aggregate after a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Serge Gnabry’s double and a late Robert Lewandowski goal put the tie all but beyond the Blues.