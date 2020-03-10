Larijani: World must push US to lift anti-Iran sanctions amid virus epidemic

Leader: Deceased medics in virus fight deemed martyrs

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called on the international community to take a stand against unilateral US sanctions against Iran and push for the swift lifting of the restrictive measures, which he said are hampering the country’s fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

Larijani expressed dismay at the inhumane anti-Iran bans in letters addressed to the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the secretary-general of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States, the head of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and the speakers of the parliaments of Muslim and Asian states.

He said the sanctions, which target medical and laboratory supplies to Iran, are throwing a wrench in the Iran’s efforts to rein in the COVID-19 epidemic, urging the international community to adopt a principled position on the immediate lifting of all sanctions against the Iranian people.

Larijani said the developments unfolding on the world stage “have more than ever highlighted the need for national, regional and international efforts and cooperation toward the mobilization of all the technical and logistical capabilities to assist the countries affected by the virus.”

He demanded “urgent, effective and comprehensive” action to help Iran and other states contain the outbreak.

The top lawmaker stressed that Iran is standing at the forefront of the fight against the disease, saying it is “regrettable” that the country has been “systematically subjected to unilateral US sanctions either directly or indirectly at this very critical juncture.”

He said America’s “approach clearly violates the UN Charter and that of the World Health Organization (WHO) and has not only seriously hampered Iran’s intensive efforts to help affected people and contain the spread of the coronavirus, but also left negative and undeniable impacts on all national, regional and international efforts to contain the virus.”

Larijani said Iran expects the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the entire global community to join voices and press the US “unambiguously and based on their own principles” to lift the anti-Iran bans as soon as possible.

The US reinstated its sanctions against Iran in May 2018 after unilaterally scrapping a nuclear deal, which was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world states and endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

The sanctions have severely impacted the Iranians’ access to life-saving medical supplies.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered the US to lift the sanctions it has reimposed on humanitarian supplies to Iran.

Highest single-day toll

MEHR

Iran on Tuesday reported 54 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the outbreak in the country.

The latest deaths bring the number of those killed by the virus in the Islamic Republic to 291, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised conference.

He added that 881 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total infection tally to 8,042.

It represented an 18% increase in deaths from the day before and 12% more confirmed cases.

"Totally 2,731 people, which is about 10 times the number of dear countrymen we've lost, have recovered and been discharged from hospitals," Jahanpour said.

The outbreak of the virus in Iran is one of the deadliest outside of China, where the disease originated.

Iran is the hardest-hit country in the Mideast by the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes. Across the region, there are over 8,600 confirmed cases of the virus.

With 2,114 cases, Tehran remains the worst-hit province.

The northern province of Mazandaran climbed to second place with 253 new cases to a total of 886, followed by 751 in Qom, the Shia pilgrimage city south of the capital Tehran where the first cases were reported.

The former, as well as neighboring Gilan Province which has 524 cases, are popular tourist spots bordering the Caspian Sea, especially during holidays for the Iranian New Year on March 20.

The Persian New Year is often a time when people travel and visit family.

But in light of the spread of coronavirus, several provinces have issued orders to close hotels and other tourist accommodation to discourage people from traveling.

The government has been scrambling to contain the virus since it reported its first cases in mid-February, shutting down schools and universities as well as urging Iranians to stay at home.

In a phone call on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani ordered governors of Qom, Gilan and Mazandaran provinces to use stadiums and public roofed places as shelters for patients if necessary.

Deceased medics are ‘martyrs’

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday agreed to a proposal put forth by Health Minister Saeid Namaki to designate as “martyrs in the line of duty” the country’s entire medical staff, including doctors and nurses, who have lost their lives in fighting to contain COVID-19.

In his letter to Ayatollah Khamenei, Namaki wished health and success for the hardworking individuals who have endangered their lives to help the country get through this difficult time.

New Year speech canceled

The Leader canceled his annual speech marking the start of the Persian New Year.

"The ceremony of the speech of the Leader, which takes place every year at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH)... will not take place this year" and Ayatollah Khamenei will not travel to the city of Mashhad, his office announced in a statement.

The speech given by the Leader in Mashhad each year usually sets out Iran’s key objectives for the 12 months to come.

The statement added that the decision to cancel this year was taken "due to the spread of the coronavirus and the strict advice of medical and health experts and officials to avoid gatherings and travel... to slow the spread of the illness."

Mashhad is a key Shia holy city. It is also the Leader’s birthplace and the capital of the Khorasan Razavi Province.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest figures, 222 people have been infected by the virus in the province.

AFP, Press TV, and AP contributed to this story.