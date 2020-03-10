Putin lays out path to staying in power

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out a path Tuesday to staying in power after 2024, as lawmakers approved sweeping reforms to the constitution.

In a surprise address to the lower house, State Duma, Putin said there could be a presidential "reset" allowing him to run after his current term expires, AFP reported.

"This would be possible... if the constitutional court rules such an amendment would not go against (the Constitution)," he said.

Putin appeared before the Duma after lawmakers proposed a series of amendments to a package of constitutional reforms he announced in January.

Among them was an amendment annulling previous presidential terms – effectively allowing Putin to run again after his current six-year term ends in 2024.

"These amendments are long overdue, they are needed, and I am sure they will be useful for society, for our citizens," 67-year-old Putin told lawmakers.

He said Russia needed evolutionary change, "because we have had enough of revolutions" while suggesting that Russia may not yet be ready for a new leader.

"There will be a time when the highest power... will not be tied to one specific person. But all of our previous history happened in this way, and of course we cannot ignore this," Putin said.

Lawmakers also proposed holding early parliamentary elections but Putin said that was not necessary and the amendment was withdrawn.

They then voted to approve the reforms in the key second reading, with 382 in favor, 44 abstentions and none against.

A third and final reading is due in the Duma on Wednesday, followed by approval in the upper house, Federation Council, and a public vote on the reforms planned for April 22.

Putin shocked Russia's political establishment by announcing the package of reforms in January, the first major changes to the country's basic law since 1993.

The political changes will give parliament the power to choose the government and increase the role of the State Council, an advisory body.

Russia's opposition, including Putin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny, has criticized the proposals as an effort to make him "president for life".