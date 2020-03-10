RSS
0629 GMT March 10, 2020

0352 GMT March 10, 2020

Iran’s ‘Limit’ wins at Woodbury festival in US

Iran’s ‘Limit’ wins at Woodbury festival in US

Iranian short film ‘Limit’, directed by Javad Daraei, received the Best Film Award at the second edition of the Woodbury Film Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah in the US.

Daraei adopts a spiritual outlook in his films, employing novel imageries to challenge the cliché. ‘Limit’ addresses the challenges and problems in the daily lives of the physically impaired people who are scarred by presuppositions and judgements in the society.

‘Limit’ is an eight-minute narrative of the life of a man in a quiet neighborhood who asks for help from people whom he is seeing, until someone suddenly enters his home. Daraei’s second film deals with protecting the rights of people with disability.

Screenings of ‘Limit’ have been held at international film festivals across the world including in Italy, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Norway, Russia, the US, and the UK.

The short film has already received a long list of awards to include Best Picture from the 6th Bleedingham Short Horror Film Festival, Best Drama from the Niagara County Community College Film and Animation Festival, and Best Foreign Short Film at the 3rd Tryon International Film Festival and the Best Director Award at the 2019 Global Short Film Awards, all in the US.

The list also continues with the Jury’s Grand Prix at the 10th International Festival Entr’2 Marches in France, Best Actor at the second Piggy Bank Film Festival in India, Best Short Film from the 2018 Unknown Film Festival in Russia, and Best Fiction at the 10th Southampton Film Week in the UK.

Woodbury Film Festival celebrates bold visions and powerful voices, according to the event’s organizers.

 

 

 

   
