Iran-EEU 11-month trade nears $2.5b

The value of trade between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states reached $2.448 billion during the first eleven months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019-February 19, 2020), announced the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) on Tuesday.

Rouhollah Latifi said Iran exported $1.244 billion worth of commodities to EEU market during the said period which marks a 105 percent growth compared to corresponding figure of preceding year which was $550 million, ISNA reported.

The official said that Russia was the first target for Iranian commodities among EEU member states with $387 million during the 11-month period.

A hopeful future is prospected for the EEU, especially given that some countries including India has started negotiations to join the block, said the director general of the International Cooperation Department of IRICA.

Hossein Kakhaki said now it is a good time for Iran to take its transit advantage to expand ties with the union.

He emphasized that IRICA attaches high significance to trade with the EEU and offers the most facilities to the exporters of commodities to the union’s member states.

After several years of negotiations, Iran and the EEU finally reached a free trade agreement (FTA) in 2018 based on which about 862 commodities are subject to FTA tariffs.

The interim agreement enabling formation of a free trade area between Iran and the EEU was signed on May 17, 2018 and officially came into force in October 2019.

Development of trade ties with Iran is important for the EEU members – Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.