US looks for spies at sea to take out Iran’s oil shipments

The US government said it plans to crank up its unprecedented pressure on Iran by targeting shippers, port officials and insurance companies that help in storing Iranian oil.

The new measures are basically aimed at curbing Iran’s oil flow to China which continues imports from the Middle Eastern country despite the unilateral US sanctions, reported Press TV on Tuesday.

“We will target and designate anybody that stores Iranian oil, petrochemicals or refined petroleum in violation of US sanctions, no matter where they are,” said David Peyman, the deputy assistant secretary of state for counter threat finance and sanctions.

Washington is resorting to some of the most unconventional ways which include seducing ship captains into taking photos and submitting them to the US government of anyone conducting ship-to-ship transfers – in other words turning them into virtual spies for the US government in international waters.

The Trump administration will soon issue advisories which will also warn shipping vessels against turning off tracking devices in an effort to avoid US sanctions on Iran, Peyman said.

“Transponders that provide the location of vessels should never be turned off. If they are, that presents a risk that requires heightened diligence,” Peyman told the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a think tank that supports tough sanctions on Iran.

The US government is depicting its most sanctions on Iranians as a service to them, saying their ultimate goal is to promote democracy.

On Monday, Iran’s Minister of Oil Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said US sanctions are hampering Tehran’s efforts to buy food and medicine at a time when the country is grappling with a coronavirus outbreak.

Zanganeh cast aspersions on the Trump administration’s claims that Iran’s imports of medicine and other humanitarian goods are exempt from the unilateral US sanctions. “It’s a big lie,” the minister told Bloomberg.

Last week, online US news publication The Intercept reported that a group with close ties to Donald Trump was pressuring pharmaceutical companies not to sell drugs to Tehran despite his claim that the US was ready to aid Iran with the coronavirus outbreak.

The targeted companies include Bayer, Merck, Pfizer, Genzyme, AirSep, Medrad, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Eli Lilly, and Abbott Laboratories, with pro-Israeli United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) urging them to “end their Iran business.”

The report came after the United States said last Thursday that it had issued a license to permit some humanitarian trade transactions to be conducted with sanctioned Central Bank of Iran.

President Trump said later the US was willing to aid Iran with its coronavirus outbreak, adding that "all they have to do is ask," just after he authorized the expansion of travel restrictions against Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shot back, saying the offer was insincere and that Washington had better first lift its sanctions on medical supplies to Iran if it really sought to help the Islamic Republic.