0629 GMT March 10, 2020

News ID: 266725
Published: 0403 GMT March 10, 2020

Ex-OPEC envoy predicts further drop in oil prices

Ex-OPEC envoy predicts further drop in oil prices

Iran’s former ambassador to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said the global oil prices will probably continue to decline.

Talking to Tasnim News Agency, Mohammad-Ali Khatibi said the outbreak of the coronavirus that has dampened global demands for oil and the recent unfruitful OPEC+ meeting caused the oil to prices nosedive.

Predicting a further decline in the prices, Khatibi said every country is now producing as much oil as it wants to.

He also noted that Saudi Arabia is one of the parties bearing the brunt of such a drop in the oil prices, saying that the “price war” between Saudis and Russians seems to go on.

The former Iranian envoy also did not rule out an emergency meeting of OPEC in the near future.

Oil prices have plunged dramatically after OPEC’s failure to strike a deal with its allies regarding production cuts caused Saudi Arabia to slash its prices as it reportedly gets set to ramp up production, leading to fears of an all-out price war.

 

   
