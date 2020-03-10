Gov’t spokesman: Iran may postpone runoff parliamentary elections over coronavirus outbreak

Iran’s government spokesperson has raised the possibility of postponing a runoff vote for the parliamentary seats until summer because of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Ali Rabiei said the runoff parliamentary elections slated for April 17 might be delayed until the Iranian month of Shahrivar (August 22 – September 21) over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

“If the coronavirus conditions in the country remain in the same way until April 17, the date of the second round of (parliamentary) elections in the regions subject to runoff will be delayed” he told Tasnim News Agency.

Iran held elections for the 290-seat parliament on February 21, in which the country’s conservatives won a landslide. More than 7,000 candidates competed during the elections.

Asked about a replacement for the newly elected member of the parliament, Fatemeh Rahbar, who recently died from coronavirus, Rabiei said her replacement should be elected in the next polls, which would be simultaneous with the presidential election in 2021.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country has claimed the lives of nearly 300 people so far, including a number of Iranian officials.