Uzbekistan increases Iranian cement imports

Uzbekistan imported 590,000 tons of cement from Iran in 2019 which indicates 85 percent of growth to the corresponding figure of 2018 which was 320,000 tons.

The country’s total imports of cement last year hit 3.27 million tons, showing 6.8 percent of decrease compared to the related figure of 2018 which was 3.51 million tons, wrote globalcement.com

The report added that Uzbekistan’s cement imports from Kazakhstan fell by 32 percent to 0.97 million tons from 1.43 million tons.

Uzbekistan, which has a 12.9-million-ton-per-year installed cement production capacity, removed its zero rate of customs duty on cement in October 2019.

Iran ranked the seventh biggest producer of cement in the world in 2019, with an output of 60 million tons, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) cited the United States Geological Survey as report.

The country was previously the world’s eighth-biggest cement producer with 58 million tons, while Turkey was the seventh with 72.5 million tons. However, as Turkey’s production declined in 2019, Iran occupied the seventh place.

According to the report, global cement production increased from 4.05 billion tons in 2018 to 4.1 billion tons in 2019.

China was the world’s biggest cement producer last year with 2.2 billion tons, posting no change compared to 2018.