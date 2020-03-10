Persian poet Nizami to be commemorated

Iranians mark March 11 as the day to pay tribute to the great Persian poet Nizami Ganjavi whose birth anniversary falls on today.

Nizami, who was born in Ganja, Republic of Azerbaijan, made an invaluable contribution to the history of not only Persian poetry, but also world literature.

He (c. 1141-1209 CE) is mostly known for ‘Khamseh’, two copies of which that are kept in Iran were inscribed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register list in 2011.

‘Khamseh’ is a pentalogy of poems written in Masnavi verse form (rhymed couplets) and totals 30,000 couplets.

It reflects not only the poet's high skill of the poet, but also his ethical and philosophical views.

These five poems include the didactic work ‘Makhzan ol-Asrar’ (The Treasury of Mysteries); the three traditional love stories of ‘Khosro and Shirin’, ‘Leili and Majnun’, and ‘Haft Paykar’; and the ‘Eskandar-nameh’, which records the adventures of Alexander the Great.

There are various copies of ‘Khamseh’ in Iranian libraries, but the two versions maintained at Central Library of Tehran University and the library of Shahid Motahhari School and Mosque in Tehran are registered by UNESCO.

The poet’s mausoleum is located at the entrance to the city from the southwest side. The mausoleum is a modern monumental construction of a cylindrical shape of red granite, hemmed in the manner of semi-circular faces.

Below is the entrance to the mausoleum, which seems tiny against the backdrop of the greatness of the whole building. The name Nizami is carved in gold just above the entrance, according to azernews.az.